Panasonic's GH6 will offer 10-bit 5.7K 60p video and cost around $2,500

Panasonic has announced the development of the GH6, it's next flagship Micro Four Thirds camera set to arrive by the end of this year. The news comes along with the launch of the GH5-II as a way for Panasonic to quell fears that it wouldn't be releasing a full-blown successor to its popular video-centric GH5 camera.

Panasonic gave just enough information about the GH6 to pique our interest. It uses a new "high-speed sensor and Venus Engine processor," though Panasonic didn't specify the resolution. The GH6 will cost $2,500, or $500 more than the GH5 cost at launch.

A key feature is the ability to shoot 10-bit 5.7K 60 fps video to max out on resolution and detail. It will also shoot 10-bit 4K 120 high frame rate (HFR) and variable frame rate (VFR) resolution for slow/quick motion video. To address overheating concerns, Panasonic said it will handle 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K 60p video with continuous unlimited recording when the camera is used under the "certified operating temperature."

In briefings, Panasonic implied that the new video capabilities aren't even the most exciting feature.

Other details are scant, but Panasonic promised that the GH6 will also excel at photography. We can no doubt expect to see features established by the GH5 like in-body stabilization and a flip-out display. In briefings, the company implied that the new video capabilities aren't even the most exciting feature.

Panasonic has put a lot of focus on its new full-frame L-Mount lineup over the last couple of years, including the S1, S1H, S1R and S5 models. Its Micro Four Thirds announcements have received less attention, with the exception of the box-style BGH1. The latter model — designed for drones, multi-cam shooting and live streaming equally — has been a success, Panasonic told Engadget

The GH5 has been an incredibly popular vlogging and video camera. It was well ahead of any rivals when it first arrived four years ago and still beats the video capabilities of any camera in its price range. The company has been able to keep it fresh with firmware updates that added 6K anamorphic and other capabilities, while gradually reducing the price to $1,300, where it sits today.

With today's launch of the $1,700 GH5-II, Panasonic wants to keep offering a lower-priced vlogging and video camera that can also do live streaming. The GH6, meanwhile, will be reserved for higher-end users who want the best Micro Four Thirds vlogging camera available. As much as full-frame gets all the press these days, a smaller sensor does offer benefits like lenses that are significantly cheaper and smaller.