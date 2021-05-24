Get two years of PlayStation Plus for 25 percent off with this coupon

While single-player games like maintain a solid foothold in the gaming industry, online play is undoubtedly one of the hobby's biggest draws. For Sony fans specifically, this means being subscribed to PlayStation Plus in order to access multiplayer lobbies. With this deal, you can join in on the fun and get with coupon code USEPLAYSTATION.
These one-year codes can be used separately by you and a friend or stacked for a single user to get two years of PS Plus. Whether you decide to use both subscriptions for yourself or to split them, you'll recive access to a host of features that add more to your gaming experience.
Many PS5 games such as Borderlands 3 have an online multiplayer component that can only be accessed with a PlayStation Plus membership, so being subscribed allows you to enjoy all of your favorite titles the way they were meant to be played. What's more, this subscription includes cloud storage space to preserve files such as save games in the event your console gets damaged or runs out of storage space.
Beyond giving you full access to your games, PS Plus also opens up more titles for you to play. With this membership, you'll receive two free games every month as long as you're subscribed, and these can include old classics or newly released titles. You'll also receive offers for exclusive deals on games and accessories.
With a PlayStation Plus membership, you can enjoy unfiltered access to your favorite online games and save even more with exclusive deals. Get a two-year subscription for yourself or split it with a friend with this stackable code bundle, when you use code USEPLAYSTATION at checkout.
Prices subject to change.
Engadget is teaming up with to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support .