Poco teases a sequel to its legendary F1 phone

Poco has released numerous phones since its iconic Pocophone F1 debuted in 2018, but the Xiaomi-created brand has steered clear of creating a direct sequel — even the $500 F2 Pro is far too expensive to be considered a true follow-up. You might see a proper successor soon, though. GSMArena notes that Poco has teased “the F2” in a video thanking fans for its 2020 success. There’s nothing more to see than the name (around the 45-second mark), but that may be all you need to know if you’re hoping for a follow-up device.

Just don’t count on Poco repeating the original strategy of delivering near-flagship specs at budget prices. A rumor from a Xiaomi-oriented Telegram group suggests the F2, nicknamed Courbet, will use a mid-range Snapdragon 732G chip like the Poco X3. Its stand-out features may include a quad rear camera array, a 4,250mAh battery with reverse charging and, possibly, a 120Hz display. Those features would still give the F2 advantages over other budget handsets, but they wouldn’t leave Galaxy S21 buyers regretting their decisions.