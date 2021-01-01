Latest in Gear

Poco teases a sequel to its legendary F1 phone

Rumors suggest it won't be a speed demon, however.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Pocofone F1
Poco has released numerous phones since its iconic Pocophone F1 debuted in 2018, but the Xiaomi-created brand has steered clear of creating a direct sequel — even the $500 F2 Pro is far too expensive to be considered a true follow-up. You might see a proper successor soon, though. GSMArena notes that Poco has teased “the F2” in a video thanking fans for its 2020 success. There’s nothing more to see than the name (around the 45-second mark), but that may be all you need to know if you’re hoping for a follow-up device.

Just don’t count on Poco repeating the original strategy of delivering near-flagship specs at budget prices. A rumor from a Xiaomi-oriented Telegram group suggests the F2, nicknamed Courbet, will use a mid-range Snapdragon 732G chip like the Poco X3. Its stand-out features may include a quad rear camera array, a 4,250mAh battery with reverse charging and, possibly, a 120Hz display. Those features would still give the F2 advantages over other budget handsets, but they wouldn’t leave Galaxy S21 buyers regretting their decisions.

It’s not certain when Poco will release the F2, what its price will be or whether it will be available in North America. Even so, it could be one of the most important phones of the year. Poco as an independent brand is still relatively small (it garnered 2 percent of India’s market share in the third quarter), but it has the weight of both Xiaomi’s reputation and a rapidly growing audience behind it. The F2 could help Poco become a mainstream name, at least in India and other countries where Xiaomi has a foothold.

