Poco's X3 is the first smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G

Eight months after Xiaomi spun off its Pocophone sub-brand into a separate company with a slightly different name, Poco is releasing another budget smartphone. The Poco X3 NFC is the first phone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 732G chipset, and it offers what looks like pretty solid value.
The X3 has a 6.67-inch display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5. There’s a 64MP quad-camera array on the rear, which can capture 4K video at 30 frames per second, and slow-motion footage at up to 960 frames per second. It uses artificial intelligence for features like scene detection, filters and studio lighting. There’s a 20MP selfie camera too.