Poco's X3 is the first smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G

Xiaomi spun out Poco into a separate company earlier this year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
56m ago
Eight months after Xiaomi spun off its Pocophone sub-brand into a separate company with a slightly different name, Poco is releasing another budget smartphone. The Poco X3 NFC is the first phone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 732G chipset, and it offers what looks like pretty solid value.

The X3 has a 6.67-inch display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5. There’s a 64MP quad-camera array on the rear, which can capture 4K video at 30 frames per second, and slow-motion footage at up to 960 frames per second. It uses artificial intelligence for features like scene detection, filters and studio lighting. There’s a 20MP selfie camera too.

Poco is keeping gamers in mind with this device. The X3 has an Adreno 618 Elite Gaming GPU with liquid cooling. It offers “unique vibration patterns” too, so accelerating, shooting and sprinting should all feel distinct.

The phone has 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, with expandable storage of up to 256GB using microSD. It also includes a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charge that should fully charge your device in a little over an hour.

On top of all that, the X3 has dual self-cleaning speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a face unlock option and Google Pay support. It uses the MIUI 12 for POCO operating system, which is based on Android 10.

Poco is selling the device for an early bird discount through a number of online retailers. On AliExpress, the 64GB model starts at $238.80 and the 128GB version at $298.80.

