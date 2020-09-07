Poco's X3 is the first smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G

Poco is keeping gamers in mind with this device. The X3 has an Adreno 618 Elite Gaming GPU with liquid cooling. It offers “unique vibration patterns” too, so accelerating, shooting and sprinting should all feel distinct.

The phone has 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, with expandable storage of up to 256GB using microSD. It also includes a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charge that should fully charge your device in a little over an hour.

On top of all that, the X3 has dual self-cleaning speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a face unlock option and Google Pay support. It uses the MIUI 12 for POCO operating system, which is based on Android 10.

Poco is selling the device for an early bird discount through a number of online retailers. On AliExpress, the 64GB model starts at $238.80 and the 128GB version at $298.80.