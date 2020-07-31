Engadget Podcast
    Engadget Podcast: Big tech goes to Washington

    Are Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon monopolies?
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    28m ago
    This week on the show, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon’s congressional long-awaited antitrust hearing. Are they too big to compete fairly? Or is the tech industry being overly criticized? (It’s most likely the former.) Also, we dive into Garmin’s lackluster response to its widespread system outage, Quibi’s surprising Emmy noms, and Tenet’s international opening. 

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! Watch us record the show live on YouTube Thursdays at 10AM ET! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Timestamps

    • Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google testify in anti-trust hearings – 2:05

    • Garmin gets hacked, tries to play it cool – 25:46

    • Quibi was nominated for [checks notes] 10 Emmys?? – 31:39

    • What we’re working On – 40:20

    • Our weekly picks – 44:56

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

