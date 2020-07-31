Engadget Podcast: Big tech goes to Washington

This week on the show, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon’s congressional long-awaited antitrust hearing. Are they too big to compete fairly? Or is the tech industry being overly criticized? (It’s most likely the former.) Also, we dive into Garmin’s lackluster response to its widespread system outage, Quibi’s surprising Emmy noms, and Tenet’s international opening.

