    Engadget Podcast: Dell's new XPS laptops and Zocdoc's telehealth play

    Plus, thoughts on VR meetings and therapy sessions.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    1h ago
    We’re back to a somewhat regular week of news on this episode of the Engadget Podcast. Devindra and Cherlynn tackle the good and bad of Dell’s new XPS and Alienware laptops, before diving into Zocdoc’s telehealth play and what that could mean for our healthcare infrastructure in the future. We also contemplate the utility of VR meetings and therapy sessions, as well as the appeal of a quirky pair of wireless earbuds promising to tailor audio to the shape of your ears.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: podcast, engadget podcast, theengadgetpodcast, engadgetpodcast, the engadget podcast, Dell, XPS 15, XPS 17, zocdoc, telehealth, news, gear, entertainment
