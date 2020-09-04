Engadget Podcast
Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget

    Podcast: Galaxy Z Fold 2, NVIDIA RTX 3000 and Intel's 11th-gen CPUs

    It has been A Week.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    32m ago
    Comments
    21 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Sponsored Links

    As if Samsung unveiling the Z Fold 2 plus an NVIDIA event weren’t enough to keep us busy this week, we also got a slew of news from companies all over the consumer electronics industry thanks to IFA 2020. Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by senior mobile editor Chris Velazco to discuss his impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 after spending a day and a half with it. Then, our hosts geek out over NVIDIA and Intel’s latest processors, before blazing through the plethora of IFA news from companies like TCL, Qualcomm, Lenovo and Samsung (again).

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Topics

    • Galaxy Z Fold 2 first impression – 1:40

    • NVIDIA makes a huge step forward – 23:17

    • Dispatch from Intel – 29:05

    • So many new things at IFA – 37:05

    • Working On – 56:51

    • Picks – 58:54

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: podcast, the engadget podcast, engadget podcast, engadgetpodcast, theengadgetpodcast, ifa2020, galaxy z fold 2, foldable, surface duo, fold 2, samsung, microsoft, nvidia, rtx 3070, rtx 3080, rtx 3090, chips, mobile, smartphones, tcl, lenovo, qualcomm, news, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    21 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share

    Popular on Engadget

    Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

    Amazon's new Blink cameras can run for up to four years

    View
    NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

    NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

    View
    Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

    Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

    View
    SpaceX sends its Starship on a second 150m test flight

    SpaceX sends its Starship on a second 150m test flight

    View
    TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

    TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr