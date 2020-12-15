Razer's Blade 15 gaming laptop is $450 off at Amazon

You won’t get the proverbial bells and whistles of the Blade 15 Advanced or pro-oriented Studio Edition, but this is still a solid spec for the money that can handle many modern games with grace, including some ray-traced titles thanks to the RTX 2060 video. It’s even somewhat expandable with an open M.2 slot for another SSD if you run out of storage. You will, of course, get Razer mainstays like Chroma RGB lighting and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for peripherals like external GPUs.

Just remember that Razer’s PC isn’t the only gaming portable in town. We’ve been fans of ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus G series, for example. They don’t have built-in webcams (important in an era of remote school and work), but they boast speedy AMD Ryzen 4000-series chips and sometimes offer better specs for the money — the G15 can be had with a 240Hz display and a 1TB SSD for about $1,399 as we write this. The Blade 15 Base is a solid balance, though, and may be particularly appealing if you’re a fan of Razer’s ecosystem.

