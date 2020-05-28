Razer's pro Blade 15 Studio Edition now includes a 10th-gen Intel CPU

It was only about seven months ago that Razer introduced its first workstation laptop, the Blade 15 Studio Edition. Today, the company is refreshing the computer to give it a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10875H (unfortunately, there's no Ryzen 4800H option). The 2.3GHz octa-core chip features 16 threads and a max boost clock speed of 5.1GHz. For the Studio Edition’s intended market, that’s something of much-needed upgrade as last year's model came with the six-core i7-9750H, which held it back in some processor-dependent tasks.

Razer has also slightly tweaked the layout of the Studio Edition's keyboard. The keyboard now features an extra-wide shift key on the right side, with smaller up and down arrow keys to accommodate the new layout. Besides those changes, the 2020 Studio Edition features a lot of the same hardware as the 2019 model. Like last year's Studio Edition, the new laptop comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and a 1ms response time. Razer hasn't done away with the noticeable display bezels on the top and bottom of the Studio Edition's screen. Connectivity is another highlight, with both models featuring full-sized UHS-III card readers.