Image credit: Razer

Razer's pro Blade 15 Studio Edition now includes a 10th-gen Intel CPU

You'll pay more for the 8-core processor.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
34m ago
Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition
Razer

It was only about seven months ago that Razer introduced its first workstation laptop, the Blade 15 Studio Edition. Today, the company is refreshing the computer to give it a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10875H (unfortunately, there's no Ryzen 4800H option). The 2.3GHz octa-core chip features 16 threads and a max boost clock speed of 5.1GHz. For the Studio Edition’s intended market, that’s something of much-needed upgrade as last year's model came with the six-core i7-9750H, which held it back in some processor-dependent tasks. 

An image of the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition's new keyboard layout.
Razer

Razer has also slightly tweaked the layout of the Studio Edition's keyboard. The keyboard now features an extra-wide shift key on the right side, with smaller up and down arrow keys to accommodate the new layout. Besides those changes, the 2020 Studio Edition features a lot of the same hardware as the 2019 model. Like last year's Studio Edition, the new laptop comes with a 15.6-inch OLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and a 1ms response time. Razer hasn't done away with the noticeable display bezels on the top and bottom of the Studio Edition's screen. Connectivity is another highlight, with both models featuring full-sized UHS-III card readers.  

In its base configuration, the workstation laptop features a 16GB Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. You can configure the computer with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of internal storage. 

The Blade 15 Studio Edition is available to buy today. At $4,299, the new model is $300 more expensive than its predecessor. More capable processor aside, the updated Studio Edition isn't significantly better than the laptop that came before it. Part of the appeal of last year's model was its price relative to other workstation laptops. For $4,000, you got a lot of computing power in a small and attractive package. To be clear, creative professionals will still find a lot to like about the Blade 15 Studio Edition, especially now that it comes with an 8-core processor. However, they may look to other options before considering Razer's latest laptop.

In this article: Razer, personal computing, Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition, NVIDIA, Intel, 10th gen, CPUs, h-series, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
