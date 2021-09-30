Razer's new entry-level gear was made for streaming newbies

The Kiyo X webcam costs $80, while the Ripsaw X capture card is $140.
Kris Holt
09.30.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 30th, 2021
Razer Kiyo X USB webcam
Razer

Razer is looking to lower the barrier to entry for live streaming with a budget webcam and capture card. Streaming newbies can add a video feed of themselves to their broadcast with the Kiyo X USB webcam.

As with a lot of current games, you can choose between optimizing your webcam feed for fidelity or framerate with 1080p 30 fps and 720p 60 fps options. The auto focus feature should keep the image sharp and you can adjust settings on the fly. With the Razer Virtual Ring Light app, you'll be able to use the glare from your monitor as a lighting source.

Razer Ripsaw X capture card
Razer

Also new is the Ripsaw X capture card. It can capture footage at up to 30 frames per second in 4K. Razer says the device delivers "near-zero latency" through its HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity. You can hook it up to a camera with HDMI output to use it as a high-end webcam, or capture gameplay from a console.

These are more budget-friendly versions of other Razer devices, such as the Kiyo webcam, which has a built-in light ring, and the 60 fps-capable Ripsaw HD capture card. Kiyo X costs $80, while Ripsaw X will run you $140. Both are available now from Razer's website and they'll ship on the next business day.

