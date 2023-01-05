Razer's Blade 15 gaming laptops with 12th-gen Intel CPUs are $400 off

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

You can now save $400 on one of the best premium gaming laptop out there. The configuration of Razer's Blade 15 we recommend in our latest gaming laptop guide combines bleeding-edge performance and speedy graphics, all wrapped up in a sleek and sturdy aluminum chassis. Usually $3,000, both Amazon and Razer are offering our recommended unit for $2,600, or 13 percent off the list price. That's the lowest price this configuration has seen yet, and while it's still not a cheap laptop, we think you get what you pay for, in a laptop that can game with the best of them.

Razer Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop With a RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, a 12th-gen Intel i7 CPU and a QHD 240Hz screen, this is our pick for a premium gaming laptop - and now it's $400 cheaper. $2,600 at Amazon

The quad-HD display is highly responsive with a 240Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card is fast enough to keep up. It runs on a 12th-gen Intel i7-12800H processor, a powerful chip that's focused on performance, and offers 16GB of dual-channel slotted (upgradable) memory. Storage is handled with 1TB of SSD, with an open M.2 slot should you want to add more. Windows 11 Home is loaded onto the unit and it has one of the best glass touchpads we've tried on a Windows laptop. The larger keys make the Blade 15 easier to use for both gaming and general productivity. Overall, this model of the Blade 15 not only excels at gaming, it makes for a worthy desktop replacement too.

Other configurations of the Intel 12th-gen Blade 15s are also on sale right now. Razer announced the option to pair up a Blade with the first 240Hz OLED laptop screen earlier last year. If you want that display (with the same RTX 3070 Ti graphics plus a slightly faster Intel i9 processor) it's on sale at both Amazon and Razer for $400 off, bringing the price down to $2,900.

The fully loaded unit we tried out in our hands-on review is also $400 off at Razer's site, bringing the $3,700 monster down to $3,300. It's got a 12th-gen Intel i7-12800H processor, a faster RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and the quad-HD 240Hz display.

While none of these are budget options, if you're looking for a big, luxury laptop that's capable of holding its own while playing any of the latest gaming titles, now might be a good time to grab a Blade 15 — while you can keep $400 in your pocket.

