Image credit: Rockstar Games

'Red Dead Online' will be available as a standalone game on December 1st

It'll cost just $5 until February 21st.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
54m ago
Red Dead Online
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is untethering the multiplayer portion of Red Dead Redemption 2. From December 1st, Red Dead Online will be available as a standalone game via PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam. 

It seems the publisher wants to rope in as many players as possible without making Red Dead Online free to play. Until February 21st, it’ll cost just $5 on all of those platforms — the standard price after then will be $20. There'll be an option to unlock the Red Dead Redemption 2 single-player story for an extra fee. 

You'll need plenty of spare storage room, however. Red Dead Online requires up to 123GB of disk space. The game will run on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility, but you'll need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play it on Sony and Microsoft's consoles.

While all of Red Dead Online will be new to players who don their spurs for the first time, there'll be more for current players to do as well. Rockstar will expand the bounty hunter role next week with more ranks, prestigious-level equipment, legendary bounties and criminals to hunt down. This week, meanwhile, you'll receive double XP for bounty hunter missions.

Rockstar previously revealed that GTA Online will be available as a standalone game next year. It’ll be a free exclusive for PlayStation 5 owners for three months.

