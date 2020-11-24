'Red Dead Online' will be available as a standalone game on December 1st

Rockstar Games is untethering the multiplayer portion of Red Dead Redemption 2. From December 1st, Red Dead Online will be available as a standalone game via PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and Steam.
It seems the publisher wants to rope in as many players as possible without making Red Dead Online free to play. Until February 21st, it’ll cost just $5 on all of those platforms — the standard price after then will be $20. There'll be an option to unlock the Red Dead Redemption 2 single-player story for an extra fee.