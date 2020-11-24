'Red Dead Online' will be available as a standalone game on December 1st

Get Red Dead Online as a Standalone Game on December 1st.



New players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. https://t.co/u09K5UeuAY pic.twitter.com/6Npqn8kNF8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 24, 2020

You'll need plenty of spare storage room, however. Red Dead Online requires up to 123GB of disk space. The game will run on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility, but you'll need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play it on Sony and Microsoft's consoles.

While all of Red Dead Online will be new to players who don their spurs for the first time, there'll be more for current players to do as well. Rockstar will expand the bounty hunter role next week with more ranks, prestigious-level equipment, legendary bounties and criminals to hunt down. This week, meanwhile, you'll receive double XP for bounty hunter missions.

Rockstar previously revealed that GTA Online will be available as a standalone game next year. It’ll be a free exclusive for PlayStation 5 owners for three months.