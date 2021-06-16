Get this refurbished MacBook Pro for 44 percent off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Apple’s MacBook Pro line is known for its quality and longevity, with models as far back as 2015 still receiving new macOS support. And, if taken care of well, their iconic unibody construction can last even longer. However, Apple’s starting prices are high as ever, so while the MacBook Pro is one of the most sought laptops on the market, you’ll need a considerable budget if you want to own one.

A great way to enjoy Apple’s signature experience without the sticker shock is by purchasing a refurbished model. This 13-inch MacBook Pro has been refurbished to a near-mint condition and offers the same build quality and performance that you would expect if you bought it new. The difference is that this unit only costs $1,000.

One point that MacBook Pros are praised for are their Retina displays, and this refurbished device is no different. This late 2016 model features a crisp 13.3-inch monitor paired with an Intel Core i5 processor and Iris Graphics. It also has 8GB of RAM for productivity while web browsing and word processing.

Additionally, it comes with an HD FaceTime webcam, allowing you to chat with your coworkers, meet friends online or participate in other video-essential meetings. Combine that with its 256GB SSD and 10 hours of battery life and you get a versatile machine that’s great for work, multimedia and hobbies.

The entire laptop weighs only slightly over three pounds, making it a convenient device to bring on the go, whether that’s to work, school or anywhere else. This MacBook Pro also comes with Apple's Touch Bar, giving you easy access to controls for your apps.

You can purchase this refurbished 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro right now for only $1,000, or $800 off the release price.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.