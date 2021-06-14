Shocking no one, Capcom announces 'Resident Evil Village' DLC

The internet is still obsessed with the Dimitrescus.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.14.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 14th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, e3 2021, Capcom, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil, video games
'Resident Evil: Village' character Lady Dimitrescu smiles at the camera in this promotional still from the game.
Capcom

Capcom will release new downloadable content for Resident Evil Village. "By popular demand, development has just started on additional DLC for Resident Evil Village," the company said during its E3 presentation on Monday. Whether that additional content will continue the story of Resident Evil Village, Capcom didn't say. It also didn't share a release date, but did promise to offer more information at a later date.

In the meantime, fans of the series can look forward to Resident Evil RE: Verse. Capcom will release the game, where you can play as some of the franchise's most iconic characters in deathmatch-style multiplayer matches, next month. RE:Verse was initially supposed to launch alongside Village, but Capcom delayed the game following its beta to sort out a variety of technical issues.   

Follow all of the news from E3 and Summer Game Fest right here!

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget