Ring puts an Eero router inside its new home alarm system

Today, Ring is announcing the Ring Alarm Pro, a higher-end version of its home security system that will guard both your home and your network security. The Amazon-owned security company has teamed up with Eero, the Amazon-owned networking firm, to incorporate the latter’s tech in the former’s hardware. With the Alarm Pro including an Eero router inside, the one module can now sit at the heart of your home’s internet and security system.

Ring

In addition, Ring will now sell you additional battery packs which can be used to extend the working life of your Alarm system during power outages up to 24 hours. It’s worth saying that you can’t simply shove an Eero router next to your existing Ring Alarm product, however, since many of the new features take advantage of the integrations available to the Pro.

You will need to buy four packs to get your base station's battery life to 24 hours. Ring

To take advantage of the technology, you’ll need to sign up to Ring’s new subscription product, dubbed Protect Pro. The package offers cloud video storage, professional monitoring, Alexa Guard Plus, 24/7 backup internet for your security devices (via an LTE module in the Ring Pro base station) and Eero’s cybersecurity subscription product for network protection. This, at least in the US as it launches, will set you back $20 a month, or $200 per year per location up front.

Ring COO Mike Harris said that the decision to work with Eero was not one foisted down from upon high by Amazon. Instead, Harris said that both companies saw the opportunity to work together to help leverage their individual skills in tandem.

At the same time, Ring is launching a system dubbed “Virtual Security Guard,” which connects users to third-party security guards. You’ll need to pay for that separately, but you can hand over access to select Ring camera feeds to those companies who can keep a watch over your property. It is only when motion is detected that an operator can access your feed, and can speak to whoever is there to determine their intentions. Ring adds that third parties can’t view motion events when the camera is disarmed, and can’t download, share or save the clips of what’s going on in your front yard. The first company to sign up for the program is Rapid Response, with others expected to join in the near future.

Ring also offered up some good news for existing Ring doorbell owners, at least if you’re rocking the Pro 2 or the 2020-and-newer version of the standard bell. Those devices will soon be able to take advantage of smart alerts that will let you know if a package was delivered to a specially-designated zone on your doorstep. In addition, you can set up your Spotlight Cam Battery to identify an object left in a specific state, such as if you’ve left your garage door open. This should be useful, again, to avoid the curse of the “did I leave X unlocked” when you’re miles away from home.

The Ring Alarm Pro is available to pre-order today for $250, with the Protect Pro package costing you $20 a month. If you want to try Virtual Security Guard, meanwhile, you will need to contact the company and apply for early access

Follow all of the news from Amazon’s fall hardware event right here!