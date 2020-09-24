Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Psyonix

Epic Games offers $10 vouchers for redeeming 'Rocket League'

You can use it on anything worth more than $15 in the Epic Games Store.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Rocket League
Psyonix

Rocket League has officially gone free-to-play on all platforms including PS4, Xbox One and Switch. Epic Games is keen that you play the rocket-powered-car-football-chaos on PC and Mac, though — and preferably by downloading the game through its own digital store. To make that option just a little bit sweeter, the company is offering a free $10 voucher that you can spend on anything that’s worth more than $14.99. Well, almost anything. You can’t put it toward a pre-order or special in-game currency, such as Fortnite’s V-bucks. Still, there’s plenty of software to choose from in the Epic Games Store (I just grabbed Supergiant’s well-received Hades.)

The best part is that you don’t have to download or play Rocket League. As long as you click the ‘get’ button, which merely adds the game to your library, you’ll be eligible for the deal. (Rocket League is great, though, and supports both cross-play and cross-platform progression.) The promotion runs until October 23rd and the voucher will be valid until November 1st. Patient players might want to wait and put the credit toward various October releases including Star Wars: Squadrons and Watch Dogs: Legion.

In this article: Epic Games Store, Rocket League, voucher, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
