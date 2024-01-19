Roland Gaia 2 review: Roland finally delivers the hands-on synthesizer we’ve been begging for

I have had two consistent complaints about most Roland gear: a lack of hands-on controls and an unnecessary amount of diving through incomprehensible menus. But, earlier this year the company shipped the Aira Compact S-1 Tweak Synth. Its menu sent me into a rage spiral, but it did offer a fair number of hands-on controls. Then, not long after, Roland debuted the SH-4D which not only had plenty of knobs, buttons and faders, but a streamlined menu and a screen that didn’t predate home computers. My biggest issue was the form factor; I just really wanted it to be a dedicated synthesizer with a keyboard, but it was more of a pseudo groovebox.
So, when Roland announced the Gaia 2 — a long overdue update to its 13-year-old virtual analog synth — I was cautiously optimistic. The S-1 and SH-4D were signs the company was heading in the right direction interface-wise, and they both sounded great. At first glance the Gaia 2 seemed to be everything I’ve been looking for in a Roland synth: plenty of hands-on controls, a decent screen, a simplified menu and a full-size 37-key keybed. And yet, at the risk of seeming impossible to please, I walked away from the Gaia 2 a little unsatisfied.
All sounds, except for the drums, come straight from the Gaia 2. The only additional processing being some EQ and compression.
Hardware
The most immediately underwhelming thing is the build. Now, to be clear, the Gaia 2 doesn’t feel cheap, but I expected slightly more from a $900 synth. The top panel is metal, but the rest is plastic. The keyboard is excellent, but lacks aftertouch. The knobs are mostly fine, but there are a few encoders that feel loose and have a good amount of wiggle. The detents on some are weak too, making it easy to miss your mark. Plus the pitch and mod wheels are bizarrely small. All of these things would be easily forgiven on a $600 synthesizer, but at this price I felt a little let down.
The Korg Minilogue XD, for instance, only costs $650 and generally feels more rugged, even if the keybed isn’t as good. And Elektron’s Digitakt and Digitone lack a keyboard but feel damn-near indestructible at $949 (and for only $50 more).
The controls are extensive, though. Roland hasn’t solved all of its menu-diving problems, but the Gaia 2 gets pretty close. There are more knobs and buttons than I care to count. Everything is organized logically and, while there are some shift functions, many of the controls are single purpose, leaving you free to tweak almost anything with one hand while you play. This is getting harder and harder to come by as customers expect more powerful synth engines with more modulation options, while also wanting instruments to be compact.
The Gaia 2 isn’t exactly small. At roughly 26 inches wide and 13 inches deep, it does command a decent amount of desk space, but it’s hardly onerous. And it makes the most of its front panel, cramming it full of controls and a decent sized screen.
It’s inevitable that your eyes will be drawn to the “Motional” touchpad directly below that. It’s one of the highlights of the synth, with my one complaint being its placement. It’s dead center, which makes sense if you’re using it to navigate the menus with a cursor. But, it’s much faster to just use the knobs. The touchpad just doesn’t feel natural for navigating the interface, and it would be much less cumbersome for performance on the left side — there’s certainly room for it alongside the toy-sized pitch and mod wheels.