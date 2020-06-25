Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Safari will use Face ID and Touch ID for 'frictionless' web sign-ins

You won't have to enter a password.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
Setting up Face ID on Apple iPhone X
Engadget

The Face ID and Touch ID features on Apple devices will soon be much more useful on the web. As TechCrunch reports, Apple has outlined how Safari 14 for iOS, iPadOS and macOS will allow using those biometric authentication methods for “frictionless” sign-ins on websites. You may not have to enter your username and password (or rely on a password manager) after the first time you punch them in.

The approach is built on the familiar Web Authentication (WebAuthn) framework from the FIDO2 spec. It’s been used for biometric sign-ins in the past, but Safari 14 will clearly expand that technology to a large portion of the Apple ecosystem once web developers make use of it.

You’ll have to wait until the releases of the operating systems this fall before you can make use of these face- and finger-based logins. Your patience could pay off, though. As elsewhere, biometric sign-ins encourage the use of more complex passwords (as you won’t enter them so often) that are harder to crack.

