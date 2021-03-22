Samsung reveals pricing for its latest Q-series and A-series soundbars

Samsung has revealed how much you’ll have to shell out to get your hands on a few of its 2021 Q-series and A-series soundbars. We got our first look at the former during CES. They include Apple AirPlay 2 support and a room calibration feature called SpaceFit Sound. There are calibration microphones built in to both the soundbars and subwoofers.

The two new Q-series models available for pre-order each have eight speakers and support for Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC and DTS:X. You’ll also find features such as Q-Symphony (which combines audio from compatible TV speakers with the soundbar) and Game Mode Pro, which is all about delivering more immersive sound from consoles.

The HW-Q800A offers 3.1.2-channel audio and 330W of power. It has built-in Amazon Alexa support and an Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature that puts more emphasis on dialogue. That model will run you $900.

Likewise, the HW-Q700A also has a 3.1.2-channel configuration. Although it works with Alexa, you'll need to use a separate device to control it with your voice. Nor does this model have the AVA function. It costs $700.

Samsung

Along with those devices, Samsung announced the price of the more budget-friendly HW-A450. It's a 2.1-channel soundbar with a subwoofer and a version of the Adaptive Sound tech called Adaptive Sound Lite. That model costs $199.99. If you order one of these three soundbars now, it should arrive by April 8th, according to Samsung.

Meanwhile, there's no word as yet on pricing or availability for the beefy HW-Q950A. It supplants the 9.1.4-channel HW950T at the high end, offering 11.1.4 surround sound with the help of upward-firing and side-firing speakers. When it does arrive, you’d be hard pressed to find a soundbar with more channels.