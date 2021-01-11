Samsung's 2021 Q soundbars have advanced room optimization and AirPlay 2

Samsung unveiled quite a few new devices and experimental technologies at CES 2021, including its 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs and a bunch of new helper robots for the home. Those were just the highlights, though — it also launched other new products for the kitchen and the entertainment room. One of the smaller announcements you may have missed is for a couple of new Q—series soundbars: the HW-Q950A and the HW-Q800A. Both models support Apple’s AirPlay 2 and come with a feature called SpaceFit Sound, which can help you calibrate the devices so they can deliver the best sound for the room where you’re placing them.

The models have calibration mics inside the soundbars themselves and their subwoofers. Those mics can help you set up the best sound for the room and determine the best positioning for the devices. The HW-Q950A, in particular, delivers 11.1.4 channel surround sound with upward-firing and side-firing speakers. That’s a step up from its predecessor’s, the HW-Q950T’s, 9.1.4 channel configuration that already had the most number of channels in a single soundbar when it was released last year.