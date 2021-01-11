Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung's 2021 Q soundbars have advanced room optimization and AirPlay 2

Samsung has launched the HW-Q950A and the HW-Q800A at CES 2021.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Samsung unveiled quite a few new devices and experimental technologies at CES 2021, including its 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs and a bunch of new helper robots for the home. Those were just the highlights, though — it also launched other new products for the kitchen and the entertainment room. One of the smaller announcements you may have missed is for a couple of new Q—series soundbars: the HW-Q950A and the HW-Q800A. Both models support Apple’s AirPlay 2 and come with a feature called SpaceFit Sound, which can help you calibrate the devices so they can deliver the best sound for the room where you’re placing them.

The models have calibration mics inside the soundbars themselves and their subwoofers. Those mics can help you set up the best sound for the room and determine the best positioning for the devices. The HW-Q950A, in particular, delivers 11.1.4 channel surround sound with upward-firing and side-firing speakers. That’s a step up from its predecessor’s, the HW-Q950T’s, 9.1.4 channel configuration that already had the most number of channels in a single soundbar when it was released last year.

Meanwhile, the HW-Q800A has a 3.1.2 channel configuration and is compatible with wireless surround sound systems. Both models have built-in Alexa and come with Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC and DTS:X support. Aside from SpaceFit Sound, they also come with Samsung’s other soundbar- and audio-releated features, such as Q Symphony and Game Mode Pro. The former enables audio from the soundbar and the TV's speakers at the same time, while the latter enables the device to deliver more immersive sounds when it detects a console.

Samsung has yet to announce pricing and availability for the models. The HW-Q950A will most likely be quite pricey, seeing as the HW-Q950T cost $1,800 when it launched. Samsung’s HW-Q800A will probably be the more affordable option and could have a price that’s more similar to its predecessor’s, the Q800T’s, which had a $900 launch price.

The HW-Q800A with wireless subwoofer and remote

