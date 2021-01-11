Watch Samsung's CES event in under 9 minutes

Samsung didn’t hold back at CES just because the pandemic forced a virtual event — if anything, it picked up the pace. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend ages catching up. We’ve compiled all of Samsung’s big announcements in a nine-minute video that will cover everything you need to know. The highlights for many will be its 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs and other devices it previewed early, but there’s so much more. The tech giant also introduced household helper robots, smart refrigerators with a built-in cooking app and even a way to turn old phones into IoT devices. It sounds like a lot, but our clip should help you get up to speed.