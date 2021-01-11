Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Watch Samsung's CES event in under 9 minutes

Giant TVs were only part of the story.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Samsung didn’t hold back at CES just because the pandemic forced a virtual event — if anything, it picked up the pace. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend ages catching up. We’ve compiled all of Samsung’s big announcements in a nine-minute video that will cover everything you need to know. The highlights for many will be its 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs and other devices it previewed early, but there’s so much more. The tech giant also introduced household helper robots, smart refrigerators with a built-in cooking app and even a way to turn old phones into IoT devices. It sounds like a lot, but our clip should help you get up to speed.

In this article: Samsung, ces2021, 8k, tv, television, robots, robot, Neo QLED, robot vacuum, smart home, smartthings, appliances, refrigerator, Galaxy Chromebook 2, gear
