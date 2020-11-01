Samsung unveils the next chip for mid-range Galaxy phones on November 12th

Samsung’s next big wave of Galaxy phones is still a ways off, but that isn’t stopping the company from drumming up hype — even for the chips that will power those phones. SamMobile reports that Samsung’s Chinese branch has teased a launch event for its Exynos 1080 chipset on November 12th in Shanghai. There’s precious little info in the teaser regarding the chip besides its built-in 5G (already present in the 980), but Samsung has already dropped a few clues as to what to expect.

The company recently revealed to Android Authority that the Exynos 1080 will be a direct successor to the 980 that uses newer Cortex-A78 CPU cores and Mali-G78 graphics. In other words, this isn’t meant for flagships like the Galaxy S — instead, it’ll improve the performance for mid-range phones like the Galaxy A series.