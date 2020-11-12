Samsung's Exynos 1080 is its first five-nanometer chip

Samsung doesn’t have a phone coming out right now, but that doesn’t mean work has stopped on developing its own silicon. The company has announced its first five-nanometer SoC, the Exynos 1080, which will likely feature in a number of handsets through 2021. Co-developed with Vivo, the big new feature is the addition of an mmWave 5G modem designed to support the bands used in mainland China.

Engadget China reports that the chip will actually debut on an as-yet unnamed Vivo handset due at some point in the future. Specs-wise, the unit packs an eight-core chip running a single-core, 2.8GHz A78, paired with three more A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz. On the other half of the chip, you’ll find a quad-core A55 running at 2.0GHz and a Mali G78 GPU which will support QHD displays up to 90Hz.