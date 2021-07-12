Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro fall to an all-time low of $120

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro offer a compelling alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro. They're even more tempting when you consider the latest discount. The active noise cancelling earbuds are currently on sale for an all-time low price of $120 at Amazon-owned Woot. That's $80 off their typical price and $20 less than the previous record deal.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Woot - $120

Maybe it's because the Galaxy Buds+ landed in February and the Buds 2 are expected in August. Whatever the reasons behind the latest price cut, the Buds Pro are still worthy of your cash due to their bombastic sound. Firstly, unlike the $150 Buds+, they boast active noise cancellation and a wider audio range that features more depth and clarity thanks to the internal 1mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter.

Voice calls have also been improved with the help of three microphones, an accelerometer and Wind Shield tech for when you're outdoors. What's more, battery life matches Samsung's estimates at five hours with ANC and Bixby turned on and eight hours with them off, or 28 hours total with the case — which supports wireless charging. For those looking for durability, the IPX7-rating means you can dunk them in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Overall, they're still our highest rated Samsung earbuds with an exemplary review score of 85.

Just note that before you purchase them it may be worth familiarizing yourself with Woot's terms and conditions. For the uninitiated, the online retailer mainly offers limited-time deals with a modified return policy to its parent Amazon that includes numerous exceptions, including charges for shipping costs.

