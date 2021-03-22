Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra drops to a new low price of $900

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Wish you could buy Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra for prices closer to its standard counterparts? You now have your chance. Samsung is selling the S21 Ultra with 128GB of storage for $900 if you enter the code GALAXY100 — that's the lowest price we've seen (even better than recent sales), and below what you'd normally pay for an S21+ model. That's not including the $250 in instant credit toward accessories, either.

This could be an easy choice. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is designed to be Samsung's no-compromise flagship, and it shows — you'll get brisk performance, a vivid display and an exceptional camera array with multiple zoom options. There's even some S Pen support to help you jot down notes. Meld these with software improvements and this is one of the most well-rounded phones we've seen, particularly if you're a budding mobile photographer.

There are a few caveats. Like other Galaxy S21 models, the Ultra no longer has expandable storage. The 128GB in this model will be fine for everyday use, but you'll have to forego the full discount and buy a higher capacity if you expect to record 8K video or load up on apps and media. And no, the S Pen functionality doesn't make this a full substitute for a Galaxy Note. You'll still miss remote control with the currently available stylus, and you'll need to buy a special case if you want a convenient holding place for the pen. If you can forgive these limitations, though, the S21 Ultra is a powerful device.

