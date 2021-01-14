Latest in Gear

Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the OnePlus 8 Pro

Let's take a look at the specs.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
29m ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. OnePlus 8 Pro
CES may be over, but Samsung wasn’t done with its announcements this week, revealing its new line of Galaxy S21 flagship phones a bit earlier than usual. There are three models once more, with the Ultra sitting at the top thanks to its large 6.8-inch screen. But Samsung isn’t the only one making phones now approaching the 7-inch mark, with even Apple scaling up thanks to its iPhone 12 Pro Max. Check out the table below to see how the S21 Ultra and Pro Max match up against another big handset we’re fond of, the OnePlus 8 Pro. And be sure to check out our hands-on right now, and review when it’s posted later on this winter.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

iPhone 12 Pro Max

OnePlus 8 Pro

Pricing

Starts at $1,199

$1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399

$899 / $999

Dimensions

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches)

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)

165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.51 x 2.93 x 0.34 inches)

Weight

229g (8.07 ounces)

228g (8.03 ounces)

199g (7.02 ounces)

Screen size

6.8 inches (172.72 mm)

6.7 inches (170.18 mm)

6.78 inches (172.2 mm)

Screen resolution

3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi)

2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)

3,168 x 1,440 (513 ppi)

Screen type

Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

Super Retina XDR OLED

Fluid AMOLED

Battery

5,000 mAh

Up to 20 hours video (non-streamed)

4,510 mAh

Internal storage

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 / 512 GB

128 / 256 GB

External storage

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

Four cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle: 108MP f/1.8
Telephoto 1: 10MP, f/2.4
Telephoto 2: 10MP, f/4.9

Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.6
Telephoto, 12 MP, f/2.2

Four cameras:
Ultra-wide, 48MP, f/2.2
Main, 48MP, f/1.78
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.44
Color filter, 5MP, f/2.4

Front camera(s)

40MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

16MP, f/2.45

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Apple A14 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

CPU

2.8 GHz octa-core

3.1 hexa-core

2.84 GHz octa-core

GPU

Adreno 660

Apple GPU

Adreno 650

RAM

12 / 16 GB

6 GB

8 / 12 GB

WiFi

6 GHz 802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.2

v5.0

v5.1

Operating system

Android 11

iOS 14

Android 10

Other features

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here.

galaxy s21 ultra, comparison, oneplus, commerce, iphone 12 pro max, s21event, oneplus 8 pro, thebuyersguide, vsthecompetition, apple, samsung, feature, gear
