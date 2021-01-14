Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the OnePlus 8 Pro

CES may be over, but Samsung wasn’t done with its announcements this week, revealing its new line of Galaxy S21 flagship phones a bit earlier than usual. There are three models once more, with the Ultra sitting at the top thanks to its large 6.8-inch screen. But Samsung isn’t the only one making phones now approaching the 7-inch mark, with even Apple scaling up thanks to its iPhone 12 Pro Max. Check out the table below to see how the S21 Ultra and Pro Max match up against another big handset we’re fond of, the OnePlus 8 Pro. And be sure to check out our hands-on right now, and review when it’s posted later on this winter.

Galaxy S21 Ultra iPhone 12 Pro Max OnePlus 8 Pro Pricing Starts at $1,199 $1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 $899 / $999 Dimensions 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches) 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.51 x 2.93 x 0.34 inches) Weight 229g (8.07 ounces) 228g (8.03 ounces) 199g (7.02 ounces) Screen size 6.8 inches (172.72 mm) 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) 6.78 inches (172.2 mm) Screen resolution 3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi) 2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi) 3,168 x 1,440 (513 ppi) Screen type Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Super Retina XDR OLED Fluid AMOLED Battery 5,000 mAh Up to 20 hours video (non-streamed) 4,510 mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 GB External storage None None None Rear camera(s) Four cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle: 108MP f/1.8

Telephoto 1: 10MP, f/2.4

Telephoto 2: 10MP, f/4.9 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.6

Telephoto, 12 MP, f/2.2 Four cameras:

Ultra-wide, 48MP, f/2.2

Main, 48MP, f/1.78

Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.44

Color filter, 5MP, f/2.4 Front camera(s) 40MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.45 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A14 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU 2.8 GHz octa-core 3.1 hexa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core GPU Adreno 660 Apple GPU Adreno 650 RAM 12 / 16 GB 6 GB 8 / 12 GB WiFi 6 GHz 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.2 v5.0 v5.1 Operating system Android 11 iOS 14 Android 10 Other features IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging