Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the OnePlus 8 Pro

CES may be over, but Samsung wasn’t done with its announcements this week, revealing its new line of Galaxy S21 flagship phones a bit earlier than usual. There are three models once more, with the Ultra sitting at the top thanks to its large 6.8-inch screen. But Samsung isn’t the only one making phones now approaching the 7-inch mark, with even Apple scaling up thanks to its iPhone 12 Pro Max. Check out the table below to see how the S21 Ultra and Pro Max match up against another big handset we’re fond of, the OnePlus 8 Pro. And be sure to check out our hands-on right now, and review when it’s posted later on this winter.
|
|
Galaxy S21 Ultra
|
iPhone 12 Pro Max
|
OnePlus 8 Pro
|
Pricing
|
Dimensions
|
165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches)
|
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
|
165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.51 x 2.93 x 0.34 inches)
|
Weight
|
229g (8.07 ounces)
|
228g (8.03 ounces)
|
199g (7.02 ounces)
|
Screen size
|
6.8 inches (172.72 mm)
|
6.7 inches (170.18 mm)
|
6.78 inches (172.2 mm)
|
Screen resolution
|
3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi)
|
2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi)
|
3,168 x 1,440 (513 ppi)
|
Screen type
|
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Fluid AMOLED
|
Battery
|
5,000 mAh
|
Up to 20 hours video (non-streamed)
|
4,510 mAh
|
Internal storage
|
128 / 256 / 512 GB
|
128 / 256 / 512 GB
|
128 / 256 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
None
|
None
|
Rear camera(s)
|
Four cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Four cameras:
|
Front camera(s)
|
40MP, f/2.2
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
16MP, f/2.45
|
Video capture
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
SoC
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|
Apple A14 Bionic
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|
CPU
|
2.8 GHz octa-core
|
3.1 hexa-core
|
2.84 GHz octa-core
|
GPU
|
Adreno 660
|
Apple GPU
|
Adreno 650
|
RAM
|
12 / 16 GB
|
6 GB
|
8 / 12 GB
|
WiFi
|
6 GHz 802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
802.11ax
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.2
|
v5.0
|
v5.1
|
Operating system
|
Android 11
|
iOS 14
|
Android 10
|
Other features
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging