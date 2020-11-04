Latest in Gear

Samsung knocks $60 off the Galaxy Watch 3 in early Black Friday deal

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also at an all-time low.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
19m ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Engadget
Samsung’s latest attempt to keep up with the Apple Watch came with the new flagship Galaxy Watch 3, and the wearable is pretty successful at being an Android alternative to Apple’s popular smartwatch. Now you can get the Galaxy Watch 3 for $60 less than normal thanks to an early Black Friday sale at Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) is down to $340 on Samsung’s website, which is the lowest we’ve seen it since it came out in August, and Amazon is matching the sale. You can also get the sportier Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale for $180.

Now, don’t be fooled by the price that appears at the top of Samsung’s website for either smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 3 shows up as $140, but that’s only if you have an eligible phone, tablet or smartwatch to trade in. If you do, you’ll get an even better deal on Samsung’s latest smartwatch. But the standard sale price is worth grabbing even if this is your first smartwatch or you’re buying this one as a gift.

Samsung has been continuously improving is smartwatches and we think the Galaxy Watch 3 is one of its best so far. We gave it a score of 86 for its useful spinning bezel — a feature that Samsung once removed from its smartwatches and then brought back — and better sleep and working tracking. It may seem like a chunky watch to wear to bed, but you’ll want to do so after you try out Samsung’s new sleep monitoring features. The Watch 3 uses heart rate and accelerometer data to estimate the time you spend in different sleep stages, including REM, and the time you spent awake each night. Samsung’s Tizen operating system already did a good job tracking workouts, but now it has a new running coach feature and an ECG feature that directly competes with that on the latest Apple Watch.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 came out in 2019 and it’s a good option if you want a slightly thinner smartwatch that’s also a bit more affordable. Regardless of which you go for, Samsung’s smartwatches have become better wearable options for Android users than even Google’s own WearOS devices. If you have an Android user in your life, or you are one yourself, these are solid smartwatches in which to invest.

