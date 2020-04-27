Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active drops to $120 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch Active has all of the key features of the flagship Galaxy Watch, including a bright, beautiful screen, great health and fitness tracking capabilities and Samsung Pay. With the Health app, the smartwatch can track a number of different workouts, from resistance training to elliptical sessions. It will even track your stress levels by monitoring your heart rate and calculating the variance.

To keep the costs down, Samsung did make a few minor sacrifices. The Galaxy Watch Active doesn’t have the rotating bezel. It has a smaller face and shorter battery life. But the sport-friendly body is 20 percent smaller and roughly 60 percent lighter than the Galaxy Watch. And even with less battery power, it should last two to three days, depending on how much activity tracking you ask it to do.

Even at $200, we were impressed with the watch and gave it a score of 83. Now, with a price tag of just $120, the Watch Active is even more impressive. It’s not the latest version -- the Watch Active 2 came out late last year -- but it’s still a good option for anyone who wants a solid, affordable smartwatch that will work well with Android smartphones.