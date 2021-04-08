Samsung drops the price of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G by $200

has cut the price of the by $200, meaning the foldable now starts at $1,800. You can save more through a trade-in program or a referral code from someone who already has a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Punching in a valid code will reduce the price by another $100.
Referral codes are also good for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which Samsung discounted . That phone now starts at $1,200. Samsung is expected to push deeper into the foldables market this year, so offering discounts on the most recent models now is a logical move.
Meanwhile, Samsung has at long last . It announced the $40 Tile-esque Bluetooth tracker at an Unpacked event in January. The SmartTag+, which has ultra-wideband support for more precise location tracking, will ship on April 12th.