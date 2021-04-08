Samsung drops the price of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G by $200

The foldable can be all yours for $1,800.
Kris Holt
04.02.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 2nd, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Samsung has cut the price of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G by $200, meaning the foldable now starts at $1,800. You can save more through a trade-in program or a referral code from someone who already has a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Punching in a valid code will reduce the price by another $100.

Referral codes are also good for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which Samsung discounted by $250 in February. That phone now starts at $1,200. Samsung is expected to push deeper into the foldables market this year, so offering discounts on the most recent models now is a logical move.

Meanwhile, Samsung has at long last opened pre-orders for its SmartTag+. It announced the $40 Tile-esque Bluetooth tracker at an Unpacked event in January. The SmartTag+, which has ultra-wideband support for more precise location tracking, will ship on April 12th.

