Samsung drops the price of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G by $200

Samsung has cut the price of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G by $200, meaning the foldable now starts at $1,800. You can save more through a trade-in program or a referral code from someone who already has a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Punching in a valid code will reduce the price by another $100.

Referral codes are also good for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which Samsung discounted by $250 in February . That phone now starts at $1,200. Samsung is expected to push deeper into the foldables market this year, so offering discounts on the most recent models now is a logical move.