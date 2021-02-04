Samsung's SmartTag+ Bluetooth tracker is finally available for pre-order

Back in January, Samsung used its Unpacked event to announce a couple of Bluetooth tracking tags that inevitably raised comparisons with Tile's popular dongle. But with nary a word on the device since, you'd be forgiven for forgetting all about it. Well, as it turns out, the elusive Galaxy SmartTag+ is still alive and available to pre-order at B&H for $40 ahead of an April 12th release date.

To be precise, this is the upgraded model, which packs some benefits over the standard device that Samsung was offering as a pre-order perk with the Galaxy S21. You can currently grab the regular SmartTag for an all-time low of $24 on Amazon. The extras on the Plus include support for ultra-wideband (UWB), a short-range wireless communication protocol that uses higher-frequencies than Bluetooth, making it more accurate at estimating an object's location. It also offers an augmented reality-powered map via the SmartThings app to guide you to your lost item. Samsung has the jump on the competition as both features are reportedly destined for Tile's next-gen tracker and could also pop up on Apple's AirTags.

Like its rivals, the SmartTag is designed to be hooked on to items like phones and keys. The upgraded model is currently available in black, while the regular device also comes in white. Seeing as Samsung has a bit of a history of quietly shelving devices — most notably, its Bixby-powered smart speaker — the arrival of the SmartTag+ should be a welcome surprise for Galaxy fans.