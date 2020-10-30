Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

SmartThings Find app can track down lost Samsung Galaxy devices

It works for Galaxy phones, tablets, Buds, Watches and more.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung SmartThings Find can locate your misplaced Galaxy devices
Samsung

Smartphones and other devices are so intertwined with our lives that losing one can be traumatic. To that end, Samsung has unveiled SmartThings Find, an app that uses a variety of technologies to locate your phone, even if there’s no cell or WiFi signal.

Unlike Samsung’s current Find My Mobile app, SmartThings Find can locate devices other than smartphones, including the Galaxy Watch and even individual Galaxy Buds. It can find them whether they’re lost in your couch cushions or on the other side of the country.

To do that, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband tech, on top of cellular and WiFi connections. If a device has been offline for 30 minutes, it sends a signal that can be received by other Bluetooth devices, even if they’re not paired. All data is fully encrypted, so only you can see your misplaced device.

Once located, it uses AR with the “Search Nearby” maps function, along with sound to guide you to your device. You’ll see more intense colors when you get close, turning your quest into a literal “cold, warm hotter” game.

The feature is limited to Galaxy devices, unlike Google’s Find My Device. That app can locate any missing Android phone, tablet or Android Wear watch, along with the latest Pixel Buds. Google also recently added indoor maps, helping you track down devices in places like airports, malls, or large buildings.

In this article: Samsung, SmartThings Find, Galaxy Devices, smartphones, earbuds, Galaxy Watch, Bluetooth, ultra-wideband, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View
Vizio's latest TVs add FreeSync, 120Hz 4K gaming support

Vizio's latest TVs add FreeSync, 120Hz 4K gaming support

View
Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

Netflix is raising the price of standard and premium plans in the US

View
New 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge' trailer reveals its story

New 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge' trailer reveals its story

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr