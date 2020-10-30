SmartThings Find app can track down lost Samsung Galaxy devices

Smartphones and other devices are so intertwined with our lives that losing one can be traumatic. To that end, Samsung has unveiled SmartThings Find, an app that uses a variety of technologies to locate your phone, even if there’s no cell or WiFi signal.
Unlike Samsung’s current Find My Mobile app, SmartThings Find can locate devices other than smartphones, including the Galaxy Watch and even individual Galaxy Buds. It can find them whether they’re lost in your couch cushions or on the other side of the country.