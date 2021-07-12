Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked line-up seemingly revealed in extensive leak

The latest in a series of leaks ahead of Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event is the most comprehensive yet. We already had a firm grasp on what to expect — folding phones, a couple of Wear OS smartwatches and new earbuds were outed — but now we can see more of the new products including new color variants. Prominent leaker Evan Blass has tweeted a bunch of GIFs of the purported Samsung devices set to make their debut at the virtual event, expected to take place August 11th.

On display are the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which Blass previously shared pics of in late June; the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung's follow-up to the solid sub-$700 phone that was glimpsed in April; the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches that were leaked recently, too; and the Galaxy Buds 2, the latest addition to the company's growing range of wireless earbuds.

If history is anything to go by, we'll probably see more leaks and teasers (including from Samsung itself) in the run-up to Unpacked. By the time the actual event rolls around, you should be well-versed on what to expect.