What's on TV this week: 'Scoob!' and Kimmy Schmidt

-
Scoob! (4K - Early Access VOD), 5/15
-
Birds of Prey (4K)
-
The Call of the Wild (4K)
-
Idle Hands
-
Huntdown (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
-
Super Mega Baseball 3 (Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC)
-
Island Saver (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
-
Emma: Lost In Memories (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
-
Thy Sword (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
-
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Fraggle Rock!, Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
True & the Rainbow Kingdom, Netflix, 3 AM
-
The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, ABC, 8 PM
-
Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM
-
The Flash (season finale), CW, 8 PM
-
The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
-
DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
-
For Life (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
-
Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 10 PM
-
The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
-
The Wrong Missy, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Mrs America, Hulu, 3 AM
-
Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM
-
The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM
-
The Goldbergs (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
-
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
-
The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
-
Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
-
AEW, TNT, 8 PM
-
Schooled (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
-
American Housewife (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
-
Motherland, Freeform, 9 PM
-
The Oval, BET, 9 PM
-
Single Parents (season finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
-
What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
-
Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
-
Ruthless BET+, 3 AM
-
Bruh, BET+, 3 AM
-
The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
-
Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 PM
-
Katy Keene (season finale), CW, 8 PM
-
Who Wants to be a Millionaire: In the Hot Seat, ABC, 8 PM
-
Council of Dads, NBC, 8 PM
-
Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
-
In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
-
Station 19 (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
-
Blindspot, NBC, 9 PM
-
We're Here, HBO, 9 PM
-
Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM
-
Siren, Freeform, 10 PM
-
How to Get Away with Murder (series finale), ABC, 10 PM
-
Vagrant Queen, Syfy, 11 PM
-
Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
-
Seberg, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
-
The Great (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
-
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
-
White Lines (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
The Last Narc (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
-
Magic for Humans (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
Disney Gallery: Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM
-
I Love You, Stupid, Netflix, 3 AM
-
The Unremarkable Juanquini, Netflix, 3AM
-
Be Our Chef, Disney+, 3 AM
-
Defending Jacob, Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
-
The King: Eternal Monarch, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM
-
The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos, CBS, 8 PM
-
The Blacklist (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
-
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
-
Masters of Illusion (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
-
Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line, CBS, 9 PM
-
Basketball County: In the Water, Showtime, 9 PM
-
Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM
-
Betty, HBO, 11 PM
-
ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12 AM
-
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 12:55 AM ET
-
American Idol (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
-
Batwoman (season finale), CW, 8 PM
-
Vice, Showtime, 8 PM
-
The Simpsons (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
-
Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM
-
Hightown (series premiere), Starz, 8 PM
-
Beverly Hills Dog Show, NBC, 8 PM
-
Duncanville (season finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
-
The Last Dance (season finale), ESPN, 9 & 10 PM
-
Snowpiercer (series premiere), TNT, 9 PM
-
I Know This Much is True, HBO, 9 PM
-
Supergirl (season finale), CW, 9 PM
-
Vida, Starz, 9 PM
-
Bob's Burgers (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
-
Killing Eve, AMC/BBC America, 9 PM
-
Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
-
World On Fire, PBS, 9 PM
-
Family Guy (season finale), Fox, 9:30 PM
-
Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, ABC, 10 PM
-
Call Your Mother, Comedy Central, 10 PM
-
Insecure, HBO, 10 PM
-
Baptiste (season finale), PBS, 10 PM
-
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime, 10 PM
-
Run, HBO, 10:30 PM
-
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM
-
Rick & Morty, Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM
All times listed are ET.