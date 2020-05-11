Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Warner Bros.

What's on TV this week: 'Scoob!' and Kimmy Schmidt

And 'Birds of Prey' on 4K Blu-ray.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
24m ago
Scoob!
Warner Bros.

This week Warner Bros. is joining Universal in bringing one of its planned theatrical releases directly to home viewers, with the debut of Scoob! on Friday. One difference between this and Trolls World Tour is that you’ll have the option to rent or buy it in 4K. For sports fans, the final two episodes of The Last Dance will arrive this weekend, while Showtime and Kevin Durant are releasing a new documentary about basketball in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

Separately, Netflix is releasing its second big interactive TV special for adults. While the first one was a special episode of Black Mirror, this week Kimmy Schmidt is returning with Kimmy vs. the Reverend, allowing viewers to determine how things turn out. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Scoob! (4K - Early Access VOD), 5/15

  • Birds of Prey (4K)

  • The Call of the Wild (4K)

  • Idle Hands

  • Huntdown (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

  • Super Mega Baseball 3 (Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC)

  • Island Saver (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

  • Emma: Lost In Memories (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

  • Thy Sword (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Monday

  • Fuck, That's Delicious, Vice, 10 PM

  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM

  • Songland, NBC, 10 PM

  • The Baker and the Beauty, ABC, 10 PM

  • Most Expensivest (spring premiere), Vice, 10:30 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Fraggle Rock!, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • True & the Rainbow Kingdom, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, ABC, 8 PM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • The Flash (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM

  • For Life (season finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 10 PM

  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Wrong Missy, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Mrs America, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • Schooled (season finale), ABC, 8:30 PM

  • American Housewife (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • Motherland, Freeform, 9 PM

  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM

  • Single Parents (season finale), ABC, 9:30 PM

  • What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM

  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Ruthless BET+, 3 AM

  • Bruh, BET+, 3 AM

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 PM

  • Katy Keene (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to be a Millionaire: In the Hot Seat, ABC, 8 PM

  • Council of Dads, NBC, 8 PM

  • Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM

  • Station 19 (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • Blindspot, NBC, 9 PM

  • We're Here, HBO, 9 PM

  • Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Siren, Freeform, 10 PM

  • How to Get Away with Murder (series finale), ABC, 10 PM

  • Vagrant Queen, Syfy, 11 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Seberg, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Great (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (S5), Netflix, 3 AM

  • White Lines (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Last Narc (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Magic for Humans (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Disney Gallery: Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM

  • I Love You, Stupid, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Unremarkable Juanquini, Netflix, 3AM

  • Be Our Chef, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Defending Jacob, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The King: Eternal Monarch, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM

  • The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Blacklist (season finale), NBC, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line, CBS, 9 PM

  • Basketball County: In the Water, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM

  • Betty, HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • J-Style Trip, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Queen and the Conqueror (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Rugal, Netflix, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 3:55 AM ET

  • The Twisted Twin, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, ABC/CBS/Fox/NBC, 8 PM

Sunday

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 12:55 AM ET

  • American Idol (season finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • Batwoman (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons (season finale), Fox, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Hightown (series premiere), Starz, 8 PM

  • Beverly Hills Dog Show, NBC, 8 PM

  • Duncanville (season finale), Fox, 8:30 PM

  • The Last Dance (season finale), ESPN, 9 & 10 PM

  • Snowpiercer (series premiere), TNT, 9 PM

  • I Know This Much is True, HBO, 9 PM

  • Supergirl (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Vida, Starz, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers (season finale), Fox, 9 PM

  • Killing Eve, AMC/BBC America, 9 PM

  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM

  • World On Fire, PBS, 9 PM

  • Family Guy (season finale), Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert, ABC, 10 PM

  • Call Your Mother, Comedy Central, 10 PM

  • Insecure, HBO, 10 PM

  • Baptiste (season finale), PBS, 10 PM

  • Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Run, HBO, 10:30 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM

  • Rick & Morty, Cartoon Network, 11:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
