What's on TV this week: 'Scoob!' and Kimmy Schmidt

This week Warner Bros. is joining Universal in bringing one of its planned theatrical releases directly to home viewers, with the debut of Scoob! on Friday. One difference between this and Trolls World Tour is that you’ll have the option to rent or buy it in 4K. For sports fans, the final two episodes of The Last Dance will arrive this weekend, while Showtime and Kevin Durant are releasing a new documentary about basketball in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

Separately, Netflix is releasing its second big interactive TV special for adults. While the first one was a special episode of Black Mirror, this week Kimmy Schmidt is returning with Kimmy vs. the Reverend, allowing viewers to determine how things turn out. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).