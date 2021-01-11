Sega partners with Microsoft on its 'Super Game' project

Sega is partnering with Microsoft to use the company’s Azure cloud platform to produce “large-scale, global games” as part of its recently announced Super Game project. The publisher first teased the initiative this past May during an investor event. At the time, the company said it would become available sometime during its fiscal 2026 year. In this latest announcement, Sega said the project is integral to its mid to long-term strategy and will see it creating games with a global online component.

“This proposed alliance represents SEGA looking ahead, and by working with Microsoft to anticipate such trends as they accelerate further in future, the goal is to optimise development processes and continue to bring high-quality experiences to players using Azure cloud technologies,” the company said. At this point, we wouldn’t read too much into the fact that Sega and Microsoft are partnering on the project. Plenty of companies, including ones like Sony , depend on Microsoft for their cloud infrastructure, in part because they want to avoid building an online backend from scratch.

“We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies,” Microsoft’s Sarah Bond said of the alliance. “Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and Sega alike.”