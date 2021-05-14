Sega considers reviving classics like 'Crazy Taxi' and 'Jet Set Radio'

Sega is no stranger to resurrecting classic franchises, but it might be ramping up its nostalgia mining before long. IGN reports that Sega is considering revivals of several old but well-known game series after "careful examination," according to a SegaSammy results presentation. Brands like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Panzer Dragoon and Virtua Fighter are all options, and they could anything from simple remasters through to remakes and full-fledged reboots.

The presentation also talked about a mysterious "Super Game" that should be available by the company's fiscal 2026.

There's no guarantee you'll see a brand new Crazy Taxi or a 4K Jet Set Radio refresh. Some of the franchises in the list, such as Rez and Streets of Rage, haven't been languishing for very long if at all. Still, this shows that Sega wants to make better use of its catalog besides obvious go-tos like Sonic and Persona.