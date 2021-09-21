'Shang-Chi' comes to all Disney+ subscribers on November 12th

Disney may insist on returning to theater-first movie releases, but that doesn't mean you'll be waiting long if you'd rather watch at home. The company is marking the second anniversary of the Disney+ launch on November 12th with the streaming debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — and yes, that's at no extra charge. That's not completely surprising when Disney said it would cut the Marvel movie's theatrical window in half, but it's good to know exactly when you can start streaming.

More people will have access to Disney+ around the same time. The service is launching in South Korea and Taiwan the same day, and will reach Hong Kong on November 16th. This is arguably the largest expansion for Disney+ in the region to date following rollouts in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Disney+ Day will also include a "look toward the future" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you aren't a fan of superheroes, you'll have general access to Jungle Cruise, a Boba Fett origins special, Home Sweet Home Alone and shorts linked to Frozen, Pixar's Luca and The Simpsons.

The content pile-up isn't a total shock. On top of the anniversary, all these releases could help fend off a wave of higher-profile Amazon and Netflix titles arriving around the same time. At the same time, it might keep Disney's streaming momentum going through what's left of 2021.