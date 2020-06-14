What’s the tech industry's place in a racial justice movement?

If sommelier and roller skating communities are having internal reckonings, of course the all-powerful technology industry is, too. And the pace of change in tech has been unprecedented. Coding languages have been modified to do-away with terms like "master" and "slave"; Twitter made Juneteenth a company holiday for the first time; Santa Cruz became the first U.S. city to ban predictive policing.

It seems the Overton Window has fundamentally shifted for how companies can approach racism and social issues. The old playbook of writing checks to nonprofits and pushing a non-committal solidarity statement will now get a business called out.

But underlying the public corporate support for Black Lives Matter are persistent fears of performative wokeness without fundamental, structural change.

"The question that still remains to be seen is: How long will this last? Is this fleeting?" said Valerie Williams, who led diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at Stripe and Airbnb before founding the consultancy Converge. Companies across the industry are frantically dusting off their diversity plans and Williams’ field has reason for skepticism. Diversity and inclusion job openings plunged 60 percent between March and June as the pandemic hit, twice the rate of all job listings, according to Glassdoor data. Now, says Williams, she has never been so busy.

One industry change that’s been hailed as significant was when IBM, Amazon and Microsoft walked back the sale of facial recognition technology to law enforcement. After Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, reigniting long standing criticisms of law enforcement, Amazon and Microsoft put a pause on selling their computer vision systems, while IBM nixed its plans outright.

The moment was recognized as Big Tech using its influence where it mattered in disrupting a long history of racial bias.

It even took advocates by surprise. Research has shown that computer vision misidentifies people of color more frequently than white people — various cases of wrongful arrest have since come out of the woodwork which are stunning in their inaccuracy. But, as MIT Technology Review has reported, public knowledge on the flaws of facial recognition has existed for years and Amazon has long been aggressively resistant to the feedback. It's implausible that companies didn't already know there was a problem.

So consider the timing. A police reform bill restricting facial recognition was brewing in Congress. Governments from Australia to Russia have been putting tech multinational companies under the microscope for everything from antitrust to misinformation. And the potential nefariousness of Minority Report-style surveillance is easy to understand by a public suddenly more skeptical of modern policing. (Consider also that facial recognition isn't a core money-maker for any of these three companies).

It was the societal moment, the pressure in the air, that made this technology a liability for these three companies.