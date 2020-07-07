Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: fizkes via Getty Images

Sirius XM reportedly buying Stitcher to bolster its podcast efforts

The $300 million deal will see Sirius XM pick up more name-brand stars.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Happy relaxed millennial afro american business man wear wireless headphones look away rest at workplace finished work listening music podcast feel peace of mind concept sit at desk in sunny office
fizkes via Getty Images

Now that Spotify is throwing its money around trying to own podcasting, other online audio companies need to act fast. That’s why it’s plausible that Sirius XM is looking to buy Stitcher from its current owner, EW Scripps, to bolster its own spoken word business. The Wall Street Journal reports that a deal between Sirius and Scripps is close, with the fee pegged at around $300 million. For that chunk of change, Sirius would grab a number of podcast with name-brand stars like Conan O’Brien. 

Stitcher is probably used to being passed around like the last roast potato at thanksgiving at this point. Deezer bought the company in 2014 as part of its own, not entirely successful mission to get into podcasting. In 2016, Deezer sold it to EW Scripps for $4.5 million, with Scripps mashing Stitcher into its own advertising network, Midroll Media. Four years later, and with a bevy of famous names propping up the service, Scripps can consider a $300 million sale price to be a decent enough profit.

These days, Stitcher is leaning in hard to the use of established names and brands to draw people to its platform. That includes holding part of the license to make new Marvel podcast content, hosting shows from LeVar Burton, as well as The Office Ladies; Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. Stitcher also distributes shows from networks it owns, like Earwolf, home of Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata as well as Jameela Jamil’s I Weigh. 

Naturally, moves like this will hopefully bring in more money from advertising and, Sirius XM hopes, get more ears into its ecosystem. Spotify has a substantial head start in the throwing-money-around stakes, with its own DC Comics partnership, buying the rights to Joe Rogan’s show for $100 million and buying up The Ringer, Gimlet Media, Parcast and Anchor. This, meanwhile, is Sirius’s second recent big purchase to beef up its podcast ambitions after buying Simplecast, an Anchor-esque platform for budding creators to start their own show. 

In this article: Deezer, Sirius XM, Stitcher, Podcasts, Spotify, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-like experimental app

Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-like experimental app

View
Microsoft and Bridgestone launch real-time tire damage system

Microsoft and Bridgestone launch real-time tire damage system

View
Curiosity rover starts its 'summer trip' to next Martian destination

Curiosity rover starts its 'summer trip' to next Martian destination

View
A number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale at GameStop

A number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale at GameStop

View
The best study-from-home essentials to keep you on track

The best study-from-home essentials to keep you on track

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr