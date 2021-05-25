Sling starts beta testing an updated app with Amazon Fire TV owners

Sling has started testing a new version of its app. Currently available to select individuals who access the streaming TV service through Amazon Fire TV devices, the highlight of the redesign is an updated personalization engine that powers a refreshed home screen. Sling says the interface will help you discover the TV shows and movies most relevant to your interests with a new section dedicated to content it thinks you should check out.

For those who prefer to use the guide to find something to watch, Sling has made it easier to favorite channels, as well as filter and alphabetically sort them. Elsewhere, the company has added a dedicated DVR tab that allows you to manage all your recorded content from one place within the app. On that note, the company has also tweaked the search tool. It too has a dedicated tab along the side of the main interface and it includes a history of your recent searches. Last but not least, the company has streamlined navigation when watching content, as well as using the app more generally.

All in all, Sling claims today's redesign is its most comprehensive to date, and it plans to introduce more new features in the future. The additions comes as it faces increasing competition from giants like Comcast, AT&T and Disney. Sling plans to roll out the updated app to additional users throughout the year, with support for Roku devices coming this summer.