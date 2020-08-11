SoftBank is in talks to sell ARM (at a time when ARM chips matter)

SoftBank head Masayoshi Son has announced that the ailing Japanese giant is actively considering the sale of ARM in the near future, reports the Financial Times. SoftBank spent $32 billion to buy the British chip designer in 2016 as part of an aggressive investment strategy. But the company, which also backed companies like WeWork, Uber and Slack, has been rocked by some high profile failures. Which is why SoftBank is in behind closed doors talks with NVIDIA over a potential more-than-$32 billion sale.
ARM Holdings is a chip designer based in the UK that was originally founded by Acorn, Apple and VLSI at the nadir of the country’s microcomputer wars. The company is a fabless designer of low-power RISC chips that were originally intended for the Acorn Archimedes and Apple’s Newton handheld. Since then, ARM chips have become synonymous with mobile, designing the brains for essentially smartphone in the world.