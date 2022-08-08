Solo Stove fire pits are up to $350 off for Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Solo Stove's Black Friday deals are in full swing, and they've cut up to 40 percent off all of the company's fire pits. You'll find the biggest discount on the Yukon, the largest of Solo Stove's machines, which comes in at $400. That's $350 off its usual price and the cheapest we've seen the second-generation fire pit. Meanwhile, the Bonfire 2.0 is down to $225, the Ranger is on sale for $180 and the tabletop-friendly Mesa is only $80 right now. The latter actually has its own promotion as well: buy one Mesa fire pit and get the second one half off.

We've recommended Solo Stove machines numerous times in the past, and while they are on the expensive side, we've found them to be some of the best fire pits out there that don't smoke you out. The 2.0 models, which came out this summer, fixed one of our biggest issues with the fire pits: how difficult they could be to clean. Instead of having to hold the fire pit upside down to get all of the ash and debris out, now with the new versions, you can simply empty the removable base plate and ash pan that come with each of them.

Otherwise, the new fire pits have a similar design to the previous models, featuring the company's 360° Signature Airflow Technology that channels smoke away from you, pulling hot air through vent holes and back into the fire. If you want all of the accessories you'd need to truly make a Solo Stove your own, check out all of the bundles that the company has discounted as well. We're partial to the backyard bundles, which include the fire pit of your choice, a stand, shield, shelter, lid and carrying case.

And if you want to truly go all-in on your backyard setup, Solo Stove has also discounted its Pi Pizza Oven for Black Friday. This new machine is down to $400 right now, which is $225 off its regular price. Made of stainless steel, the Pi has a "Demi-Dome" construction, giving you a good amount of space inside the machine to rotate pizzas. We also like that you can use wood or gas (with an optional burner sold separately) as your fuel source. Overall, it's a worthy alternative to Ooni's pizza ovens that produces great results.

