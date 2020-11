The Sonos Five is the company’s most powerful music-focused speaker. In our review, we lauded it for (among other things) excellent sound quality and a simple setup process. We called the Five Sonos’ best speaker and gave it a score of 89.

You can pair it with a second Five for stereo separation or use it as part of a multi-room setup with other Sonos WiFi speakers. Although there's no Bluetooth connectivity, Sonos Five supports AirPlay and a number of voice assistants. It also has a 3.5 mm line-in port, so you can physically connect other devices to it.

