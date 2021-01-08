Sony will debut its own 360 Reality Audio speakers this spring

Sony has been preaching the gospel of 360 Reality Audio for two years now. At CES 2019, the company first showed off the immersive audio platform that was designed to make it sound like you were inside the music. More specifically, artists and producers could position instruments and vocals around a sphere in Sony’s software, positioning them around the listener virtually to create the immersive effect. Thus far though, the company hasn’t remedied two key issues. First, Sony hasn’t shipped any speakers of its own that are specifically designed for 360 Reality Audio. And secondly, the library of content remains quite small. With an announcement today ahead of CES 2021, Sony is looking to remedy both.
First, the company announced that it’s planning to debut its own 360 Reality Audio speakers this spring. Details are scarce for now, as Sony only mentioned vague features and product names. The SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 are both WiFi-connected speakers that “create an immersive, room-filling 360 Reality Audio sound experience.” The company says they both employ its “unique Immersive Audio Enhancement algorithm” and can be controlled with Google Assistant or Alexa devices. At two consecutive CES events (2019 and 2020), Sony demonstrated 360 Reality Audio on prototype speakers, but those haven’t been sold. It’s also unclear if either design will be used for the models mentioned in today’s news.