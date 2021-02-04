Sony buys Jade Raymond's Haven Studios

Almost exactly a year to the date Sony said it was working with Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios on a new gaming IP, the company has now acquired the developer . Financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but Sony and Haven did share a tidbit of information about the game they’ve been working on together for over a year.

“Our first new IP for PlayStation is on track to deliver a AAA multiplayer experience with a vision to build a systemic and evolving world focused on freedom, thrill and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years,” Raymond said. That’s not a lot to go on, but it sounds like Haven is working on a live-service game that the studio plans to support over many years. Sony did not share a release date for the project.