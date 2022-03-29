PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are Sony's take on Xbox Game Pass

After months (if not years) of speculation, Sony has officially announced its revamped game subscription service as it looks to take on Microsoft's all-conquering Game Pass. The company is keeping the PlayStation Plus branding as it combines PS Plus and PlayStation Now into a three-tier service, but don't expect Sony to add new PS4 or PS5 games on their release day.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the lowest tier and it's effectively the same as the current version of PS Plus. You'll be able to claim two games per month that you can download and play as long as you maintain your subscription. You'll also get discounts in the PSN Store, cloud storage for save files and access to online multiplayer. Those on PS5 will still have access to the PS Plus Collection, which includes a great batch of PS4 classics.

Pricing stays the same at $10 per month; $25 per quarter and $60 per year in the US; €9 per month, €25 per quarter and €60 per year in Europe; £7 per month, £20 per quarter and £50 per year in the UK; and ¥850 per month, ¥2,150 per quarter and ¥5,143 per year in Japan.

The middle tier is PlayStation Plus Extra. You'll get access to the same benefits as the Essential tier along with a library of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. These will include PlayStation Studios titles as well as ones from third-party publishers. At the outset, Sony plans to offer games including Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal.

You'll be able to download these games, and everything else on the Extra tier, for offline play. Sony says the library will be refreshed regularly, so, as with Game Pass, some games might be dropped after a certain period.

The Extra tier costs $15 per month; $40 per quarter and $100 per year in the US; €14 per month, €40 per quarter and €100 per year in Europe; £11 per month, £32 per quarter and £84 per year in the UK; and ¥1,300 per month, ¥3,600 per quarter and ¥8,600 per year in Japan.

At the top end is PlayStation Plus Premium. You'll get access to everything in the Essential and Extra tiers, of course, and this is where the PS Now aspect really comes into play.

You'll get access to another 340 or so games, including PS3 titles you can stream via the cloud. A bunch of PS1, PS2 and PSP games will be available to stream or download, meaning that Sony is using on-console emulation. Time-limited game trials will also be available on this tier.

Here's where things get a little a more complex. Premium subscribers will be able to stream PS1, PS2 and PSP games, as well as PS4 titles on the Extra tier, but only in markets where PS Now is currently available. Those are the US, Canada, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

Sony plans to bring cloud streaming to more regions at a later date. In the meantime, those in markets without cloud streaming will get access to a cheaper version of Premium. Those who subscribe to that service, which is called PlayStation Plus Deluxe, will be able to download and play PS1, PS2 and PSP titles and have access to the game trials as well as the Essential and Extra perks.

The cloud gaming option will work on PS4 and PS5 consoles as well as PC. At least for the time being, you won't be able to stream PlayStation games natively on phones or tablets (though there's always the Remote Play option). Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on mobile devices in many regions.

PlayStation Plus Premium costs $18 per month; $50 per quarter and $120 per year in the US; €17 per month, €50 per quarter and €120 per year in Europe; £13.50 per month, £40 per quarter and £100 per year in the UK; and ¥1,550 per month, ¥4,300 per quarter and ¥10,250 per year in Japan. Notably, at least in the US, the annual price is $60 less than Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members pay for a year of access to that service.

One thing you definitely won't get anytime soon, no matter which tier you subscribe to, is first-party PlayStation games on the day they're released. "We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken," Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told GamesIndustry.biz in an interview. "The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we think the knock-on effect on the quality of the games that we make would not be something that gamers want."

This is a huge move for Sony as it tries to get players more invested in its platforms. Between PS Plus and PS Now, Sony has more than 50 million subscribers. The vast majority of those (more than 48 million) are PS Plus members that Sony is hoping will upgrade to a higher tier. Around 75 percent of PS Now members are also PS Plus subscribers, so they'll soon pay less for the combined service.

The new-look PS Plus will start rolling out in June. It'll debut in some markets in Asia before expanding to North America, Europe and other territories where PlayStation Plus is available. It plans to have the new tiers live in most PlayStation Network regions by the end of June. Expect to learn more details about the service in the coming weeks.