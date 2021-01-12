Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix

Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

Sony announced some PS5 game release dates in the small-print of its CES keynote. 
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago
Project Athia release date
Square Enix

Sony rarely announces any major PlayStation news at its CES keynotes. In the past, it’s focused on TVs, audio, and randomly, car prototypes. (You can see what the company revealed this year right here.)

But if you had a very keen eye you might have caught, in the few minutes Sony dedicated to its gaming efforts, a barrage of text that covered the usual copyright specifics, but also a selection of release windows and launch dates. As noted by Kotaku, that included Square Enix’s PS5 exclusive, Project Athia, coming January and GhostWire: Tokyo which is set to launch in October 2021, alongside Stray (that adorable cat game). 

Sony CES Keynote
Sony, YouTube

Hitman 3 is almost here, but we knew that, while launch windows for Solar Ash (June 2021), Kena: Bridge of Spirits (March 2021) and Little Devil Inside (July 2021) all broke cover. Horizon: Forbidden West is still set to debut later this year, but there’s nothing more specific than that for now. Sadly, if the mysterious sci-fi title Pragmata took your fancy, keep waiting. Its launch date is currently “2023”.

