Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

Sony rarely announces any major PlayStation news at its CES keynotes. In the past, it’s focused on TVs, audio, and randomly, car prototypes. (You can see what the company revealed this year right here.)

But if you had a very keen eye you might have caught, in the few minutes Sony dedicated to its gaming efforts, a barrage of text that covered the usual copyright specifics, but also a selection of release windows and launch dates. As noted by Kotaku, that included Square Enix’s PS5 exclusive, Project Athia, coming January and GhostWire: Tokyo which is set to launch in October 2021, alongside Stray (that adorable cat game).