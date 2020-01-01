Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony

Sony may reveal a first crop of PS5 games on June 3rd

You might only need to wait one more week to get your first look at PS5 exclusives.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
48m ago
PS5 logo
Sony

It appears Sony is preparing to offer its first proper look at PS5 games on June 3rd, according to Bloomberg. However, that date isn’t set in stone. Plans have reportedly “been in flux,” owing in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, so you might need to wait beyond next Wednesday to find out about some PS5 games.

If the company does hold a game reveal stream next week, it probably won’t be too comprehensive either. Sony isn’t likely “to reveal every essential detail on the console” during the event, according to the report. It may hold more events in the coming months to trickle out PS5 news. For instance, it might hold off on revealing the console’s design until later.

Although there have been several next-generation game announcements, including some that’ll be available on PS5, Sony hasn’t revealed much about its exclusive titles yet. There are other rumblings that more news will emerge about PS5 games imminently. It appears the next issue of PlayStation Official Magazine UK will cover 38 titles for the console and offer gameplay screenshots.

Compared with Microsoft, which has been a bit more forthcoming with Xbox Series X game news thus far, Sony's a little behind the curve in terms of PS5 reveals. So far, it has given a deep dive into the console's technical side, taken the wrappers off the DualSense controller and unveiled the system’s entirely unsurprising logo. Earlier this month, Epic Games revealed an impressive Unreal Engine 5 tech demo running on a PS5, which gave a sense of the visuals that the console is capable of handling.

