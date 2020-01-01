Sony may reveal a first crop of PS5 games on June 3rd

It appears Sony is preparing to offer its first proper look at PS5 games on June 3rd, according to Bloomberg. However, that date isn’t set in stone. Plans have reportedly “been in flux,” owing in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, so you might need to wait beyond next Wednesday to find out about some PS5 games.

If the company does hold a game reveal stream next week, it probably won’t be too comprehensive either. Sony isn’t likely “to reveal every essential detail on the console” during the event, according to the report. It may hold more events in the coming months to trickle out PS5 news. For instance, it might hold off on revealing the console’s design until later.