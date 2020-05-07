Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

Watch today's Xbox Series X event in just 15 minutes

Get your first look at 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' and much more in action.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Don’t have time to watch all of the first Xbox Series X gameplay stream? We’ve got you covered with a 15-minute video that packs in everything you need to know (well, see).

Along with the first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action, the stream included several game announcements. Among them was Dirt 5, the first main series Dirt game since 2017, and an early peek at the next generation of another long-running franchise with Madden NFL 21. The stream included trailers for Ebb Software’s creepy-lookin’ Scorn, space shooter Chorus and futuristic FPS-action hybrid Bright Memory Infinite.

Also on the docket were puzzle adventure title Call of the Sea, The Medium (a horror game from the team behind 2019’s Blair Witch) and co-op dinosaur shooter Second Extinction -- Turok 2020, anyone? In addition, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon (aka Yakuza 7) are headed to Xbox Series X.

It’s worth noting that all of these are third-party games. For a deeper look at first-party Series X titles, including Halo Infinite, you’ll need to wait until the July Xbox 20/20 stream. In the meantime, enjoy the best bits from Thursday’s first edition.

In this article: xbox, xbox series x, xboxseriesx, xboxone, xbox one, assassins creed valhalla, assassinscreedvalhalla, dirt 5, dirt5, madden nfl 21, maddennfl21, madden, scorn, chorus, bright memory infinite, brightmemoryinfinite, the medium, themedium, call of the sea, second extinction, secondextinction, yakuza like a dragon, yakuzalikeadragon, yakuza 7, yakuza7, bloodlines 2, bloodlines2, masquerade, vampire, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

View
‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

View
The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

View
Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

View
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr