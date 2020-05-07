Watch today's Xbox Series X event in just 15 minutes

Don’t have time to watch all of the first Xbox Series X gameplay stream? We’ve got you covered with a 15-minute video that packs in everything you need to know (well, see).

Along with the first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action, the stream included several game announcements. Among them was Dirt 5, the first main series Dirt game since 2017, and an early peek at the next generation of another long-running franchise with Madden NFL 21. The stream included trailers for Ebb Software’s creepy-lookin’ Scorn, space shooter Chorus and futuristic FPS-action hybrid Bright Memory Infinite.