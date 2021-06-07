Sony's next State of Play will focus on 'Deathloop'

Sony's next State of Play showcase will focus on Deathloop , the upcoming PlayStation 5 console exclusive from Arkane Studios. The stream will feature a nine-minute look at the first-person time-loop adventure, with the stealth and combat features getting some time to shine.

Following a couple of delays, Deathloop should arrive on PS5 and PC on September 14th . Microsoft and Bethesda will be in an unusual situation where they're releasing a game you can't play on Xbox for an entire year.

Also on the docket for the 30-minute State of Play are updates on other third-party games, as well as some indie titles. What you won't see during the showcase is anything about Horizon Forbidden West, the God of War sequel or the next PlayStation VR hardware . Even though Sony recently showed off 19 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, it's smart of the company to set expectations about what won't be featured to mitigate disappointment. That said, Sony urged fans to "stay tuned throughout the summer" as updates are on the way soon.