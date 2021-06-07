Sony's next State of Play will focus on 'Deathloop'

Sony's next State of Play showcase will focus on , the upcoming PlayStation 5 console exclusive from Arkane Studios. The stream will feature a nine-minute look at the first-person time-loop adventure, with the stealth and combat features getting some time to shine.
Following a couple of delays, Deathloop should arrive on PS5 and PC . Microsoft and Bethesda will be in an unusual situation where they're releasing a game you can't play on Xbox for an entire year.
Also on the docket for the 30-minute State of Play are updates on other third-party games, as well as some indie titles. What you won't see during the showcase is anything about Horizon Forbidden West, or the . Even though Sony recently 19 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay, it's smart of the company to set expectations about what won't be featured to mitigate disappointment. That said, Sony urged fans to "stay tuned throughout the summer" as updates are on the way soon.
Sony skipped once again this year, but PlayStation was announced as , which suggested a State of Play was imminent. You'll be able to watch the stream on Thursday, July 8th, at 5PM ET on Twitch or YouTube.