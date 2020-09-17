Sony's Xperia 5 II features a 120Hz display and real-time eye-autofocus

The world’s eyes are on Sony right now, as it spills the details of the PlayStation 5 in the run-up to that console’s debut. Hot on the heels of that announcement, the company is showing off its latest phone, the Xperia 5 II, a smaller, cheaper version of the Xperia 1 II. As the rumors predicted, this model is packing a 120Hz, 21:9, 6.1-inch, FHD+ HDR OLED display.

Nestled inside is a Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB RAM which is nestled alongside a 4,000mAh battery that Sony claims will remain healthy even after two years of use. And the handset still packs expandable storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack, for those who need and want both features. The Xperia 5 II can support a number of 5G bands, but unfortunately none which will work in the US.